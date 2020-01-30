Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.515-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.91. 1,521,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,040. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

