Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 725,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 535,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

NYSE VEEV traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,524. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.91 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $37,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,926 shares of company stock worth $5,624,736. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.