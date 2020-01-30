VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) shares dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

