Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.18

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.76. Velocys shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,957,800 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.30. The company has a market cap of $14.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

In other Velocys news, insider Philip Holland bought 639,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,791.22 ($16,826.12).

About Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

