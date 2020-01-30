Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 20th

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.