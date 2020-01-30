Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 4.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

VZ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

