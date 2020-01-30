Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 641,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $377.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

