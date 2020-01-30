Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) Shares Down 0.9%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.50, approximately 879 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vident International Equity Fund stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

