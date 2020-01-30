Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.50, approximately 879 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vident International Equity Fund stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit