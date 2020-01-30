VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0011

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. VIDY has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $3.28 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

