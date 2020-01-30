Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.47

Virginia National Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:VABK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and traded as high as $37.53. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through two segments, the Bank and VNB Wealth. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

