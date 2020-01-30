Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 13,400 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,118,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,610. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

