Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 18,300 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

REXR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 361,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

