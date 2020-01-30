Virtusa’s (VRTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

VRTU opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Virtusa has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,535 shares of company stock worth $2,135,053 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Virtusa by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Virtusa by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

