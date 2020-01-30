Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.40. 3,540,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

