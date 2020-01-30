Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 264,426 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,556,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

