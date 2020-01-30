VNT Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $355,186.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $355,186.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.27 or 0.03123107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00194348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

