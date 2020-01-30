Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $20.15. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 3,235,400 shares traded.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

