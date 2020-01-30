Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 2,126,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 814,412 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 581,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,615,450 shares of company stock valued at $38,066,401 in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

