W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WRB traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 22,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,049. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

