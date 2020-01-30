Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.36. 16,715,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,273,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

