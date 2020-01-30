Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 19,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

