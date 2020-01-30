Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $135.65. 955,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The stock has a market cap of $245.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

