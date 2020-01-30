Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH) Shares Up 1.4%

Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $20.81, 24,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H Company Profile (NYSE:WPG.PH)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

