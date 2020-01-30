Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE WPG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,370. The firm has a market cap of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

