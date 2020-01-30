Washington Trust Bank Has $10.65 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,106. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The stock has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

