Washington Trust Bank Has $3.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

