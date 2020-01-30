Washington Trust Bank Has $4.81 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Linde by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 54,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 55,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde stock remained flat at $$208.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,380,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,346. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $159.08 and a 1-year high of $214.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.