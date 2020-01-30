Washington Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 76.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in American Tower by 24.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.20. 1,271,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,877. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.