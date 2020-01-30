Washington Trust Bank Sells 250 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 732,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.