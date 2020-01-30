Washington Trust Bank Sells 94 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $323.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.