Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,801,000.

SPYD remained flat at $$38.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,815. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

