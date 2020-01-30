Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

CWB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $58.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

