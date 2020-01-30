Webster Financial Co. (WBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.
Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.
Webster Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,285. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,568.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.