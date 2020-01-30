Webster Financial Co. (WBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,285. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,568.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

