WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans stock remained flat at $$349.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.29.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.