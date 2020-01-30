Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

WDC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.96. 8,626,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,371. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

