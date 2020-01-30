Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 708,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WPRT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.27 million, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.75. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 942,982 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

