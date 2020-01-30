Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 390.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.07. 30,656,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,623,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

