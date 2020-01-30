William Hill (LON:WMH) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on the gambling company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered William Hill to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered William Hill to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. William Hill has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 221.50 ($2.91).

LON WMH traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 175.35 ($2.31). 1,228,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.55. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

