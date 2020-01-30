Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

WINA stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.20. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.56. The company has a market cap of $764.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.27. Winmark has a one year low of $153.00 and a one year high of $206.10.

WINA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $676,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

