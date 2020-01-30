Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Up 5.1%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.16, 2,198,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,701,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

The firm has a market cap of $645.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 45,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 947.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

