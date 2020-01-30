World Asset Management Inc Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $294,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.79. 723,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,894. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

