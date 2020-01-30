World Asset Management Inc Has $2.07 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. 2,782,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

