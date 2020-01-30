World Asset Management Inc Purchases 310 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Fastenal by 84.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.14. 4,358,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

