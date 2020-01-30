World Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,569 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after acquiring an additional 738,152 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 3.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 136,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,594,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,263,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

