World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,027 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,216. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

