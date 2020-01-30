World Asset Management Inc Sells 277 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,641,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In other news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $2,797,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

