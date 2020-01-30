World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WWE. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:WWE opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.