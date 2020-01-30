Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 46.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.83. 4,056,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. The company has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $144.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

