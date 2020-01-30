Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of TER traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. 2,411,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,884. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,370 shares of company stock worth $2,020,767 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

