Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.76. 3,485,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

